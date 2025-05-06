Murder case accused arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Rawat Police on Tuesday arrested an accused wanted in a murder and attempted murder case.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, accused Faisal, along with his accomplices, had shot dead

a person and injuring two others, including a passerby, over a personal grudge.

The Rawat Police registered a case of the incident in November 2024 and used all means including human

intelligence to nab the accused Faisal.

Efforts to arrest his accomplices were underway, the spokesman said.