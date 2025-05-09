Murder case accused arrested

The Pirwadhai Police on Friday arrested an accused wanted in a murder and attempted murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Pirwadhai Police on Friday arrested an accused wanted in a murder and attempted murder case.

The accused had killed a citizen by firing on exchange of hot words over a minor issue and injured another

person, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The police registered the case of the incident a few days ago. Efforts were underway to nab the accomplices of the accused.