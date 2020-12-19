UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murder Case Accused Dies In Jail Hospital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Murder case accused dies in jail hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :A under-trial prisoner died in Camp jail hospital here on Saturday.

Police said that Bashir Masih, a resident of Lidher Pind, was allegedly involved in a murder case. He was lodged at barrack 1/B.

He was brought to the jail hospital emergency room due to chest pain. He was provided necessary treatment, but he could not survive.

The apparent cause of death seemed to be cardiopulmonary arrest. His body was removed to the dead house for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Prisoner Jail Died

Recent Stories

LDA launches operation against Khokhar Palace

30 minutes ago

Federal govt arranges 12 liquefied natural gas car ..

41 minutes ago

RTA to start operating 4 stations

47 minutes ago

NAB notice kills school teacher in Thatta

53 minutes ago

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari appointed as new Rector ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Red Crescent cricket team beat Sports Wri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.