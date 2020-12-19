Murder case accused dies in jail hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :A under-trial prisoner died in Camp jail hospital here on Saturday.

Police said that Bashir Masih, a resident of Lidher Pind, was allegedly involved in a murder case. He was lodged at barrack 1/B.

He was brought to the jail hospital emergency room due to chest pain. He was provided necessary treatment, but he could not survive.

The apparent cause of death seemed to be cardiopulmonary arrest. His body was removed to the dead house for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.