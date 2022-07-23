Murder case in Kahror Pakka: RPO suspends SHO, SI for negligence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja Saturday suspended Station House Officer (SHO), Kahror Pakka Farhat Abbas and Sub-inspector Asghar Ali for negligence in duty in a murder case occurred during brawl between two groups on Eid day.

He also recommended the suspension of DSP Kahror Pakka Afzal Ahmad Khan.

He handed over the departmental regular inquiry of this matter to SSP Operations Multan Hassam bin Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO said that the negligence during duty was unbearable.

It is pertinent to mention that a person was killed on the spot while another seriously injured, who later died during brawl between two groups in Khajji Wala Kahror Pakka area on Eid day. Later, one group also set fire to the houses of the rival side.

Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja and Commissioner Multan Engr Aamir Khattak had reached the victim's house and assured them for dispensation of justice.