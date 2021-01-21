Murder case lodged against four PHP officials

A murder case was registered against four officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) on the charge of killing a man Mohammed Waqas late Wednesday night here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A murder case was registered against four officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) on the charge of killing a man Mohammed Waqas late Wednesday night here.

According to police spokesperson, first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of victim's brother Muhammad Awais Ahmad at the Dijkot police station.

According to the FIR, complainant along with his brother Muhammad Awais Ahmad, and Majid Sattar, was returning home on Wednesday night when PHP officials including ASI Shahid Manzoor, Ghulam Dastigir, Usman Hameed and Mohsin Safian intercepted their car at Samundri road, the FIR said.

An altercation occurred between Waqas and police officials after the car ran over ASI Shahid's 'toes'.

However, Waqas sped away in fear as police officials took out their guns. The police chased the car and fatally shot Waqas near Pharala village.

The police spokesperson added that a case was registered with Dijkot police station under sections 302, 201 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code. The nominated PHP officials had already been taken into police custody and further investigation was under way, he added.

Meanwhile, police handed over body of the victim to the bereaved family after completion of postmortem and legal formalities.