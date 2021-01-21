UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murder Case Lodged Against Four PHP Officials

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:43 PM

Murder case lodged against four PHP officials

A murder case was registered against four officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) on the charge of killing a man Mohammed Waqas late Wednesday night here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A murder case was registered against four officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) on the charge of killing a man Mohammed Waqas late Wednesday night here.

According to police spokesperson, first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of victim's brother Muhammad Awais Ahmad at the Dijkot police station.

According to the FIR, complainant along with his brother Muhammad Awais Ahmad, and Majid Sattar, was returning home on Wednesday night when PHP officials including ASI Shahid Manzoor, Ghulam Dastigir, Usman Hameed and Mohsin Safian intercepted their car at Samundri road, the FIR said.

An altercation occurred between Waqas and police officials after the car ran over ASI Shahid's 'toes'.

However, Waqas sped away in fear as police officials took out their guns. The police chased the car and fatally shot Waqas near Pharala village.

The police spokesperson added that a case was registered with Dijkot police station under sections 302, 201 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code. The nominated PHP officials had already been taken into police custody and further investigation was under way, he added.

Meanwhile, police handed over body of the victim to the bereaved family after completion of postmortem and legal formalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Police Punjab Police Station Road Car Man Samundri Philippine Peso FIR Family

Recent Stories

Thousands Evacuated as Storm Christoph Hits Wales, ..

3 seconds ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

4 seconds ago

Agri deptt starts action against profiteers of ure ..

6 seconds ago

Journalist looted, injured in robbery in hyderabad

7 seconds ago

New signed Confucius classroom facilitates Pakista ..

9 seconds ago

14 dead, 882 injured in 824 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.