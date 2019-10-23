Murder case of Nawaz Sharif to be registered against Imran Khan in ICJ if any harm is caused to him: Senator Pervez Rashid

PML-N leader Senator Pervez Rashid has said if any harm is caused to Mian Nawaz Sharif then his murder case will be taken to International Court of Justice (ICJ) at Hague rather than in any court in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) PML-N leader Senator Pervez Rashid has said if any harm is caused to Mian Nawaz Sharif then his murder case will be taken to International Court of Justice (ICJ) at Hague rather than in any court in Pakistan.

Expressing his grave concern over deteriorating health condition of Nawaz Sharif, Senator Pervez Rashid tweeted" If any harm is caused to Mian Sahib then we will take his murder case to International Court of Justice in Hague.

Murder case will be registered against Imran Khan and selector.Owing to deteriorating health condition, Mian Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services hospital from NAB office wherein he is still under treatment.The doctors had also showed their concern over drop in platelets of Nawaz Sharif at alarming rate.A 6-member Medical board led by Principal Professor Ayyaz Mehmood is providing medical treatment to Nawaz Sharif.