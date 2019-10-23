UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murder Case Of Nawaz Sharif To Be Registered Against Imran Khan In ICJ If Any Harm Is Caused To Him: Senator Pervez Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:03 PM

Murder case of Nawaz Sharif to be registered against Imran Khan in ICJ if any harm is caused to him: Senator Pervez Rashid

PML-N leader Senator Pervez Rashid has said if any harm is caused to Mian Nawaz Sharif then his murder case will be taken to International Court of Justice (ICJ) at Hague rather than in any court in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) PML-N leader Senator Pervez Rashid has said if any harm is caused to Mian Nawaz Sharif then his murder case will be taken to International Court of Justice (ICJ) at Hague rather than in any court in Pakistan.

Expressing his grave concern over deteriorating health condition of Nawaz Sharif, Senator Pervez Rashid tweeted" If any harm is caused to Mian Sahib then we will take his murder case to International Court of Justice in Hague.

Murder case will be registered against Imran Khan and selector.Owing to deteriorating health condition, Mian Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services hospital from NAB office wherein he is still under treatment.The doctors had also showed their concern over drop in platelets of Nawaz Sharif at alarming rate.A 6-member Medical board led by Principal Professor Ayyaz Mehmood is providing medical treatment to Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rashid From Court

Recent Stories

UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference to gather intern ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

44 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

51 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.