Murder case PO nabbed in Gujar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police on Wednesday claimed to nab a proclaimed offender wanted in a case of murder and attempted murder.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused had shot dead a citizen and injured another over a land dispute.

The case of the incident was registered at the Gujar Khan Police Station in May 2024. The police used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused.