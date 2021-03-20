UrduPoint.com
Murder Case: Police Arrest Two Suspects In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:25 PM

Murder Case: Police arrest two suspects in bahawalpur

The police have arrested two suspects in a blind murder case as earlier, Hasilpur police found a dead body in Chak No. 68 Fatehabadi area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two suspects in a blind murder case as earlier, Hasilpur police found a dead body in Chak No. 68 Fatehabadi area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that few days back, the police received information about presence of a body in Chak No. 68 Fatehabadi area of Hasilpur tehsil. There were marks of injuries in the body which showed that the victim was murdered.

The police got CNIC from the pocket of the dead, through which, he was identified as Haroon Khalid, a resident of Bharah Khoh area of Islamabad.

The spokesman further said that under the supervision of SP (Investigation), a team of PS Hasilpur resolved the blind murder case. The police arrested two accused who were recongized as Bilal and Nasir. The police also recovered two pistols from the possession of the suspects. Further probe was underway.

