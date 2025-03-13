Open Menu

Murder Case Proclaimed Offender Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Murder case proclaimed offender arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Cantt Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender who had murdered a citizen due to an old enmity.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Niaz Khan, along with his accomplices, shot dead Mushtaq in June last year in the limits of Cantt Police Station and went into the hiding.

The police registered a case and kept on searching for him. Using all means including human intelligence, the police traced and arrested the accused on Thursday.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for coopera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..

13 hours ago
 King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

13 hours ago
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

14 hours ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

14 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military in ..

UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..

15 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Ras ..

International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..

15 hours ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan