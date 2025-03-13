Murder case proclaimed offender arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Cantt Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender who had murdered a citizen due to an old enmity.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Niaz Khan, along with his accomplices, shot dead Mushtaq in June last year in the limits of Cantt Police Station and went into the hiding.

The police registered a case and kept on searching for him. Using all means including human intelligence, the police traced and arrested the accused on Thursday.