Murder Case; Proclaimed Offender Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Murder case; proclaimed offender nabbed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Sunday managed to nab a proclaimed offenders wanted in a murder and attempted murder case.

The accused Aamir Sohail had stabbed Hamza to death and injured three other persons over exchange of hot words on a minor issue in December 2022 in the

jurisdiction of the Sadiqabad Police Station and had been absconding since then.

The police registered a case of the incident and used all means including the human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

He said that efforts were underway to nab his accomplices.

