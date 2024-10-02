Open Menu

Murder Case Solved, Criminal Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Murder case solved, criminal arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Police have arrested a criminal wanted to police in a murder case on premises of Qadarpur Raan police, here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Dildar Ahmed, son of Inayatullah, reported police on August 16 in which he alleged that accused Abdul Latif has injured his brother Muhammad Hassan with an axe after exchange of hot arguments. The injured was shifted to Nishtar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police concerned registered a case No.

1223/24 under Section 302 and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Saifullah to arrest the criminal. The police team arrested the accused Abdul Latif, son of Muhammad Ramzan and further investigation was underway.

The accused confessed that he had an exchange of hot arguments with the deceased Muhammad Hassan over an issue and, in a fit of anger, he injured him and fled the scene.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Police Exchange August Criminals

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

3 hours ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

3 hours ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

3 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

3 hours ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

4 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

15 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

15 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

16 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan