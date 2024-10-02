Murder Case Solved, Criminal Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Police have arrested a criminal wanted to police in a murder case on premises of Qadarpur Raan police, here on Wednesday.
According to police sources, Dildar Ahmed, son of Inayatullah, reported police on August 16 in which he alleged that accused Abdul Latif has injured his brother Muhammad Hassan with an axe after exchange of hot arguments. The injured was shifted to Nishtar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police concerned registered a case No.
1223/24 under Section 302 and started investigation.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Saifullah to arrest the criminal. The police team arrested the accused Abdul Latif, son of Muhammad Ramzan and further investigation was underway.
The accused confessed that he had an exchange of hot arguments with the deceased Muhammad Hassan over an issue and, in a fit of anger, he injured him and fled the scene.
