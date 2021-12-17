Murder convict gets death sentence

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Local session court sentenced the murder convict to death with Rs.5 lac as fine in its decision announced here on Friday.

Additional Session Judge Mazhar Shafiq handed down the sentence to convict named Hazoor Bukhsh for killing his brother- in- law Muhammad Ajmal for marrying with his sister on his own free-will through the court a year ago almost.

The case was registered with Muaffargarh police station by brothers of the slain person and after vigorous prosecution led by the police, the court announced the sentence today.

The fine money was ordered to be distributed among heirs of the deceased person, read the judgment.