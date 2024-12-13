Murder Convict Gets Life Imprisonment
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A local court has convicted a culprit Muhammad Ijaz in a murder case, and sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 200,000.
The culprit had shot dead a citizen Junaid and injured Nasir over a minor quarrel in December 2022.
The case of the incident was registered at the Rawat Police Station, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Friday.
The convict was also given 5-year more jail term along with a fine of Rs 50,000 for the crime of attempt to murder.
Recent Stories
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fine arts organization stages drama to create awareness against drug addiction5 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer escapes from police custody5 minutes ago
-
SJC constitutes committee to amend rules & regulations5 minutes ago
-
Murder convict gets life imprisonment6 minutes ago
-
Sardar Ayaz joins PML-N, poses confidence in Nawaz Sharif's leadership6 minutes ago
-
1,33,989 new olive green uniforms made for Punjab police6 minutes ago
-
NADRA DG dismissed over fake degree6 minutes ago
-
Gujar Khan Police recover 2 stolen cars, accused escape16 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits busted; looted motorbikes, cash, and weapons recovered16 minutes ago
-
AIOU organizes workshop on 'Pronunciation Pedagogy'16 minutes ago
-
SCCI President for framing of sustainable, durable polices to achieve economic growth16 minutes ago
-
Two-day Islamabad Women Gala to start from Saturday26 minutes ago