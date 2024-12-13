Murder convict gets life imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A local court has convicted a culprit Muhammad Ijaz in a murder case, and sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 200,000.

The culprit had shot dead a citizen Junaid and injured Nasir over a minor quarrel in December 2022.

The case of the incident was registered at the Rawat Police Station, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Friday.

The convict was also given 5-year more jail term along with a fine of Rs 50,000 for the crime of attempt to murder.