Murder convict given death sentence, accomplice life imprisonment

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Additional Session Judge awarded death sentence to a murder accused, while life imprisonment to his accomplice held convicted for killing two minor students in 2022.

The accused named Muhammad Tahir-ur- Rehman reported to have killed two boys, Ali Hamza and Ali Hassan along with the accomplice, Saad, in broad daylight.

The case no. 808/22 was registered with Jahanian Police Station.

Police had arrested the said offenders nominated by the slains' heirs and submitted challan in the court.

Judge Tariq Saleem keeping all proofs in view including lawyers' arguments and eye-witnesses' statements, announced two times death sentence for a convict, Tahir-ur- Rehman with a million rupees fine given each to heirs of the both slain persons by the convict.

Another accused, the accomplice of the killer, Saad, was given life imprisonment with a penalty of five lac rupees cash that the accused held liable to give each family of the murdered persons.