Murder Convict Given Death Sentence, Accomplice Life Imprisonment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Additional Session Judge awarded death sentence to a murder accused, while life imprisonment to his accomplice held convicted for killing two minor students in 2022.
The accused named Muhammad Tahir-ur- Rehman reported to have killed two boys, Ali Hamza and Ali Hassan along with the accomplice, Saad, in broad daylight.
The case no. 808/22 was registered with Jahanian Police Station.
Police had arrested the said offenders nominated by the slains' heirs and submitted challan in the court.
Judge Tariq Saleem keeping all proofs in view including lawyers' arguments and eye-witnesses' statements, announced two times death sentence for a convict, Tahir-ur- Rehman with a million rupees fine given each to heirs of the both slain persons by the convict.
Another accused, the accomplice of the killer, Saad, was given life imprisonment with a penalty of five lac rupees cash that the accused held liable to give each family of the murdered persons.
Recent Stories
PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment
International Women’s Day being observed today
Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 observes Int'l women day12 minutes ago
-
Fauzia Waqar recognizes role of women in shaping future12 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz launches tree plantaion drive22 minutes ago
-
Woman ignites fire, suffers burn22 minutes ago
-
Two member UNICEF delegation visits DIG office22 minutes ago
-
Justice Malik Shahzad takes oath as new LHC CJ22 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushahid Hussain urges new govt to take all political parties on one page22 minutes ago
-
Korean envoy commends Aziz Jan Trust’s endeavor of equipping youth with modern IT skills32 minutes ago
-
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK42 minutes ago
-
Government committed to steer country out of economic crisis: PM Shehbaz42 minutes ago
-
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment48 minutes ago
-
International Women’s Day being observed today56 minutes ago