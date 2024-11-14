Open Menu

Murder Convict Receives Death Sentence For Shopkeeper's Murder In Hazro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro

The Sessions Court on Thursday awarded death penalty to convict Muhammad Hamza, for killing a shopkeeper, Ibrar, in village Bhangi, Hazro Police station limits, on March 18, 2019. The Additional Sessions Judge, Sadaqat Hussain Malik also imposed a fine on Hamza as damages

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Sessions Court on Thursday awarded death penalty to convict Muhammad Hamza, for killing a shopkeeper, Ibrar, in village Bhangi, Hazro Police station limits, on March 18, 2019. The Additional Sessions Judge, Sadaqat Hussain Malik also imposed a fine on Hamza as damages.

According to the FIR registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, Hamza stabbed Ibrar to death over a monetary dispute while he was sitting in his shop on Dhakki Road. Police arrested Hamza and recovered the knife used in the crime.

During the trial, the prosecution presented substantial evidence linking Hamza to the murder, leading to the death sentence.

