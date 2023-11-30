Murder convict sent to gallows

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A local court in Attock on Thursday sentenced a convict to death for murdering a man over some old feud in the limits of Attock Sadar Police Station in 2020.

Ansar Mehmood, the accused, shot and killed Ibrahim on June 13, 2020, over an old feud, according to the FIR registered at the Attock Saddar Police Station under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Afterwards, police found the weapons used in the murder and attempted murder cases and took both of the accused into custody. The prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused which established the involvement of Ansar in

Ibraheem's cold-blooded murder. The convict was then hanged. In addition, the convict was mandated to pay a fine of Rs 0.15 million.

