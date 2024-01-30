Murder Convict Sent To Gallows, Four Other Sentenced In Different Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A murder convict was sent to gallows, while four other convicts were sentenced in two different cases by respective courts of Attock district on Tuesday.
In the first case, a court in Attock on Monday sentenced a convict to death for murdering his cousin for refusal his marriage proposal in Qabla Bandi village in the limits of Hazro Police station on January 1, 2023. The judge also imposed fine over the convict as damages.
According to the FIR registered under sections 302 and 311 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Hazro Police station, the accused Muhammad Murtaza had shot dead his cousin for not accepting his marriage proposal. The suspect fled however police later arrested him from his hideout through human and digital intelligence.
Later during the trail, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused which established involvement of Mr Murtaza in the cold blood murder of the girl and subsequently sent the convict to gallows. The convict was also ordered to pay Rs 0.5 million as damages.
Meanwhile in Jand town of Attock, the judicial magistrate Ghulam Shabbir has sentenced three years imprisonment to each three members of the thieves’ gang and they found guilty in the theft case registered against them at Bassal Police station on June 9, 2023.
The magistrate sentenced three years imprisonment each to Israr Ahmed, Muhammad Wali and Zahid Iqbal in the case registered against them under section 379 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
While in Pindigheb, a Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) sentenced nine-year imprisonment and imposed fine to an accused involved in a drug peddling case. The accused Nazzar Abbas was arrested by Pindigheb Police in the case registered under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997 after recovery of hashish from his custody.
The Judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded nine-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 80 thousand.
During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence. He maintained that the accused was charged for a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal
Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leader urges UN to address Kashmir dispute amidst deteriorating situation in IIOJK3 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city43 minutes ago
-
JI to win elections from Bahawalpur: JI leader43 minutes ago
-
Timber thief gang busted in Bahawalpur43 minutes ago
-
Police goes under training for general elections duties53 minutes ago
-
Elections: Training Session held at Bahawalpur Police Lines1 hour ago
-
TNFJ announces supporting PPP in elections11 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s space programme focused on social, economic progress: Envoy11 hours ago
-
PML-N always played positive role in promoting democratic values: Shehbaz Sharif11 hours ago
-
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians11 hours ago
-
Thief gang busted, three held12 hours ago
-
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Sudan12 hours ago