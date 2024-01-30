Open Menu

Murder Convict Sent To Gallows, Four Other Sentenced In Different Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A murder convict was sent to gallows, while four other convicts were sentenced in two different cases by respective courts of Attock district on Tuesday.

In the first case, a court in Attock on Monday sentenced a convict to death for murdering his cousin for refusal his marriage proposal in Qabla Bandi village in the limits of Hazro Police station on January 1, 2023. The judge also imposed fine over the convict as damages.

According to the FIR registered under sections 302 and 311 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Hazro Police station, the accused Muhammad Murtaza had shot dead his cousin for not accepting his marriage proposal. The suspect fled however police later arrested him from his hideout through human and digital intelligence.

Later during the trail, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused which established involvement of Mr Murtaza in the cold blood murder of the girl and subsequently sent the convict to gallows. The convict was also ordered to pay Rs 0.5 million as damages.

Meanwhile in Jand town of Attock, the judicial magistrate Ghulam Shabbir has sentenced three years imprisonment to each three members of the thieves’ gang and they found guilty in the theft case registered against them at Bassal Police station on June 9, 2023.

The magistrate sentenced three years imprisonment each to Israr Ahmed, Muhammad Wali and Zahid Iqbal in the case registered against them under section 379 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

While in Pindigheb, a Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) sentenced nine-year imprisonment and imposed fine to an accused involved in a drug peddling case. The accused Nazzar Abbas was arrested by Pindigheb Police in the case registered under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997 after recovery of hashish from his custody.

The Judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded nine-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 80 thousand.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence. He maintained that the accused was charged for a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency.

