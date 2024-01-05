Murder convict sent to gallows in Fatehjang

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) A man found guilty of killing a man in 2003 over a land dispute inside the boundaries of the Fatehjang Police Station was sentenced to death and imposed fine by a session court in the Attock town of Fatehjang on Friday.

In March 2003, Mian Rasheeda village, on a land dispute accused Muzloom Hussain Shah shot and killed his brother-in-law Nusrat Hussain Shah, according to the FIR filed at the Fatehjang Police station under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

After killing someone in cold blood, the suspect fled, and the court designated him as a proclaimed offender (PO).

Police raided the suspect's hiding on August 1, 2023, approximately 20 years after he had been haunted. Later on in the trial, the prosecution presented strong evidence that the accused was responsible for the cold-blooded murder of a man, leading to the convict's execution. Also, the convict was ordered to pay damages of Rs. 1 million.

