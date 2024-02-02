Murder convict sent to gallows in Hassanabdal

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A murder convict was sent to the gallows Friday over the killing of his teenage cousin over a property dispute in Bhadian village in the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police Station on September 13, 2022.

The judge also imposed a fine on the convict as damages.

According to the FIR registered under sections 302 and 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Hassanabdal Police Station, the accused, Hasnain Ellahi, had shot dead his cousin Afsana Bibi over a property dispute as she was in litigation with her cousin over the occupation of her share of the property.

The victim was going back to her house in a rickshaw with her mother after attending a hearing of a case at a local court complex when the suspect on a motorcycle intercepted them and shot the girl.

The suspect fled; however, police later arrested him from his hideout through human and digital intelligence.

Later during the trial, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused, which established the involvement of Hasnian in the cold-blood murder of the girl and subsequently sent the convict to the gallows. The convict was also ordered to pay Rs 0.2 million as damages.