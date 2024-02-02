Open Menu

Murder Convict Sent To Gallows In Hassanabdal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Murder convict sent to gallows in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A murder convict was sent to the gallows Friday over the killing of his teenage cousin over a property dispute in Bhadian village in the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police Station on September 13, 2022.

The judge also imposed a fine on the convict as damages.

According to the FIR registered under sections 302 and 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Hassanabdal Police Station, the accused, Hasnain Ellahi, had shot dead his cousin Afsana Bibi over a property dispute as she was in litigation with her cousin over the occupation of her share of the property.

The victim was going back to her house in a rickshaw with her mother after attending a hearing of a case at a local court complex when the suspect on a motorcycle intercepted them and shot the girl.

The suspect fled; however, police later arrested him from his hideout through human and digital intelligence.

Later during the trial, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused, which established the involvement of Hasnian in the cold-blood murder of the girl and subsequently sent the convict to the gallows. The convict was also ordered to pay Rs 0.2 million as damages.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Dead Murder Police Police Station Fine September FIR From Share Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

2 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

11 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

11 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

11 hours ago
 MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

11 hours ago
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA fundi ..

Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials

11 hours ago
 Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance t ..

Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties

11 hours ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..

11 hours ago
 KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills o ..

KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..

11 hours ago
 EUM unveils Innovation Centre

EUM unveils Innovation Centre

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan