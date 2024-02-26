Murder Convict Sentenced To Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 09:44 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A murder convict was sentenced to death on Monday for killing a relative over land dispute in Gongapind village in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station in 2020.
According to the FIR registered under section 302 and 311 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Hassanabdal Police station, the accused Muhammad Azam had shot dead his relative identified as Tanveer Ahmed over land dispute and fled the site of the crime.
Police later arrested him from his hideout through human and digital intelligence.
During the trial, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused which established his involvement in the cold blooded murder of Tanveer Ahmed. Subsequently, the additional session judge Farkhanda Irshad sentenced him to death.
The convict, Azam, was also ordered to pay Rs 2,50,000 as damages.
APP/nsi/378
