Murder Convict Sentenced To Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 09:41 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A murder convict was sentenced to death on Friday for killing his relative over a land dispute in Bhallar Joggi village in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station in 2023. The additional session judge, Farkhanda Irshad, also imposed a fine on the convict as damages.
According to the FIR registered under sections 302 and 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Hassanabdal Police Station, the accused, Sakhawat Hussain Shah, had shot dead his relative over a land dispute. The suspect was later arrested, and police recovered weapons utilized during the cold-blood murder.
Later during the trial, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused, which established the involvement of Mr. Shah in the murder, and subsequently the court sentenced him to death. The convict was also ordered to pay Rs 2,50,000 as damages.
APP/nsi/378
