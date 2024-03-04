Open Menu

Murder Convict Sentenced To Death

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 10:58 PM

The court on Monday sentenced a murder convict to death for killing his brother in law to take revenge of torture over his sister in the limits of Saddar Attock Police station in year 2023

According to police, accused Sajid Khan had shot dead his brother in law Safdar Khan to avenge torturing over his sister.

The convict was also ordered to pay Rs 0.5 million as damages.

