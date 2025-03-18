Murder convict sentenced to death in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A murder convict, Asif Khan, has been sentenced to death and 16 years in prison for killing one man and injuring another in a case of old enmity. The incident occurred in June 2023 within the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station.

According to police spokesman, the FIR registered under sections 302 and 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Asif Khan stabbed Abdullah to death and critically injured Nasir before fleeing the scene.

The police later arrested him from his hideout using human and digital intelligence.

During the trial, the prosecution presented substantial evidence establishing Asif Khan's involvement in the cold-blooded murder and injuring of the other victim.

The judge, after hearing arguments from both the defense and prosecution, found Asif Khan guilty and sentenced him to death, 16 years in prison, and a fine of Rs 0.6 million.

