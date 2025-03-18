Open Menu

Murder Convict Sentenced To Death In Wah

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Murder convict sentenced to death in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A murder convict, Asif Khan, has been sentenced to death and 16 years in prison for killing one man and injuring another in a case of old enmity. The incident occurred in June 2023 within the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station.

According to police spokesman, the FIR registered under sections 302 and 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Asif Khan stabbed Abdullah to death and critically injured Nasir before fleeing the scene.

The police later arrested him from his hideout using human and digital intelligence.

During the trial, the prosecution presented substantial evidence establishing Asif Khan's involvement in the cold-blooded murder and injuring of the other victim.

The judge, after hearing arguments from both the defense and prosecution, found Asif Khan guilty and sentenced him to death, 16 years in prison, and a fine of Rs 0.6 million.

APP/ajq/378

Recent Stories

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be ..

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system

2 hours ago
 Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai ..

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newb ..

Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

3 hours ago
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

6 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

6 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

6 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan