Murder convict SHO Police sentenced death penalty by trial court Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Abbotabad police on Wednesday arrested Additional Station House Officer (ASHO) Mirpur from the court premises after the additional session Judge IV Abbottabad awarded him a death penalty and ten years imprisonment in Qasim murder case.

Qasim Khan was shot dead by police officer Muhammad Iqbal on May 15, 2015, in Thanda Maira area of the City Abbottabad police station.

The trial of the case was continued in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Abbottabad where after being proven guilty of murder the court had awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine under section 319 PPC, however the victim family filed an appeal in the Peshawar High Court, Abbottabad bench against court's decision.

The PHC Abbottabad bench on the appeal of the victim family, moved the case to the trial court of Additional Session Judge IV to decide the case on merit.

After hearing the case with facts and evidence, the court sentenced the accused a death penalty under section 302 and ten years imprisonment along with imposition of fine under 10 years imprisonment under section 324.