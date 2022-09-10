Murder convicted inmate of district Jail Abbottabad becomes master trainer

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :This is an inspiring success story of a prisoner Amanullah who was detained in District Jail Abbottabad since 28 November 2020 in a murder case and was also suffering from mental illness, now he is not only rehabilitated but also skilled in making clothes and became a master trainer due to the efforts of Superintendent jail Hamid Azam Khan.

Jail Superintendent Hamid Azam Khan always promoted education and skill development of the inmates wherever he was posted in the province due to which many criminals got higher education and learned various skills and became useful members of society.

Amanullah, son of Batel, resident of Bajour who was detained in the jail since 28-11-2020 in murder, earlier the remand prisoner was convicted in a murder case and was shifted to Center Jail Haripur but the honourable Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered a rehearing of his case and he was shifted back to District Jail Abbottabad.

He has spent seven years in jail, Amanullah was suffering from a psychiatric illness of depressive disorders syndrome and needed specialized treatment for illness and was provided with by Psychiatrist at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad and a Psychologist in this jail.

With the efforts of doctors and the personal interest of jail administration, the rehabilitation of inmate Ammanullah spanning over a period of 07 months was completed on 26.

01.2022 and he was declared fully fit by doctors from his Psychiatric illness.

After rehabilitation, the next task was his reformation and he was admitted into a program of skill development imparting training in dressmaking with the help of TEVTA.

Amanullah completed the said course in 04 months and he not only became a professional tailor but also became a master trainer for the tailoring course started at this jail on Friday.

The inmate Ammullah while speaking on the occasion of the certificate distribution ceremony at District Jail Abbottabad thanked the prison administration, particularly superintendent Hamid Azam Khan whose keen interest enabled them to take interest in skill development and as a result, he became a master trainer in jail's sewing center. He further said that jail administration also helped him to recover from mental illness and after treatment of seven months he was completely rehabilitated.