UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murder Cum Dacoity Accused Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 04:54 PM

Murder cum dacoity accused arrested

The police on Saturday claimed to have resolved a murder case and arrested the accused involved in double murder cum dacoity case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have resolved a murder case and arrested the accused involved in double murder cum dacoity case.

A police spokesman said Ataur Rehman along with his son Muhammad Bismillah was returning home carrying Rs 2 million in cash when their car was intercepted in Mohallah Mustafa Abad 10 days ago.

The robbers snatched the amount and shot dead them when they put up resistance.

The police registered a case and succeeded to arrest an accused within 10 days whileraids are conducting to arrest other accused.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Car Million

Recent Stories

Mass rave in France breaks up amid virus fears

1 minute ago

Medics warn of coronavirus 'catastrophe' in Lebano ..

1 minute ago

EPAA issues 28 violations due to soil razing, dama ..

25 minutes ago

Anti Corruption police raided at DHO office & dist ..

1 minute ago

MoHR to complete institutional strengthening proje ..

1 minute ago

Rangers seizes huge quantity of NCP items

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.