Murder cum dacoity accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have resolved a murder case and arrested the accused involved in double murder cum dacoity case.

A police spokesman said Ataur Rehman along with his son Muhammad Bismillah was returning home carrying Rs 2 million in cash when their car was intercepted in Mohallah Mustafa Abad 10 days ago.

The robbers snatched the amount and shot dead them when they put up resistance.

The police registered a case and succeeded to arrest an accused within 10 days whileraids are conducting to arrest other accused.