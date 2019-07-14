UrduPoint.com
Murder FIR Registered Against Husband, Two Sons Of Deceased Woman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 10:10 PM

Murder FIR registered against husband, two sons of deceased woman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :In the murder case of 56 years old woman Gul Naz, the Hyderabad police have booked her husband and two sons in murder FIR which has been lodged at A-section police station here Sunday.

According to the police, the FIR had been lodged on complaint of Adil Noor, brother of the deceased woman whose dead body was found from the underground water tank of her home in Bareli Colony in Latifabad the other day.

Shakeel Ahmed, husband, and sons Sikandar and Osama have been nominated.

The complainant maintained that his sister and brother in law often used to clash.

He claimed that 3 days before the incident when his sister met him she expressed fear for her life.

However, the police said the accused had not been arrested so far.

