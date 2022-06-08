UrduPoint.com

Murder : Main Accused Gets Death; Another Life Term

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Murder : main accused gets death; another life term

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge, Chaudhry Naveed Akhter awarded death sentence to main accused and life imprisonment to co-accused in a murder case here on Wednesday.

Another two minor accused were acquitted on the benefit of doubt.

According to prosecution, Saleem, Arsaaz, Iftikhar and Mukhtar r/o Thatta Noor (Shahpur) were behind the bars in murder case of their rival Ramzan since two years.

After completion of all hearings, the honorable judge awarded death sentence to accused Saleem, and life imprisonment to Arsaaz.

It may be mentioned that two other persons who were also in jail -- Iftikhar and Mukhtar were acquitted after no evidence of their involvement was found in the murder case of Ramzan.

The court imposed Rs 600,000 fine on accused Saleem and Irsaaz.

