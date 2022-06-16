Murder mystery of Rangers personnel resolved, wife, paramour arrested

The Shujabad Sadar police announced to have resolved the mystery around the disappearance and killing of a Rangers personnel on Thursday, some three years after he was reported as missing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Shujabad Sadar police announced to have resolved the mystery around the disappearance and killing of a Rangers personnel on Thursday, some three years after he was reported as missing.

Deceased Rangers personnel's wife had killed her husband with the help of her alleged paramour Imam Bakhsh and both had been arrested, the police spokesman said in a statement.

Both the main accused had killed the deceased and buried his body in the house, the spokesman said adding that initial investigations also pointed to involvement of two brothers of the accused woman Zubaida.

Remains of the deceased were also recovered from his house.

Rangers personnel Abdul Majeed had gone missing since Aug 31, 2019, his brother Ahmad Bakhsh had then informed police with suspicions that his wife might have killed his brother with the help of unknown accused.

The police had then registered FIR against Zubaida Bibi and unknown accomplices.

Accused woman's brothers were at large but raids were being conducted to arrest them, the police said.

CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar had ordered to widen the scope of investigation following which police teams arrested accused woman's paramour Imam Bakhsh and secured his physical remand.

During investigations, the accused informed police that deceased had suspicions that his wife had illicit relations with accused Imam Bakhsh.

Shujabad Sadar police team comprising SHO Ali Raza and investigating officer ASI Jahangir Ahmad and others were able to track down the criminals under supervision of SP Sadar division Salman Liaquat.

Further investigations were in progress.