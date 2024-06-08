Murder Mystery Solved
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Jhawrian police on Saturday traced a blind murder case.
According to police, accused Ambreen, 30, of Jhawrian had informed police about the alleged murder of her husband, Saddam, 38, by unidentified people.
Police during the investigation found her guilty.
She admitted that she had killed her husband with the help of her lover and had threw the body into the nearby canal. Police arrested her and started an investigation.
