Murder Mystery Solved, Wife, Paramour Arrested In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:07 PM

Murder mystery solved, wife, paramour arrested in Faisalabad

Jaranwala police have solved a murder mystery and arrested a woman along with her paramour on the charge of killing her spouse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Jaranwala police have solved a murder mystery and arrested a woman along with her paramour on the charge of killing her spouse.

SP Jaranwala Town Tariq Sukhaira told the media on Monday that one Naseer Ahmad of Chak No 562-GB was shot dead by unidentified persons near Nankana Sahib on Oct 16, 2019.

The police registered a murder case on the complaint of Imran, brother of the deceased, and started investigation on scientific lines.

The police collected mobile phone data of the deceased and took his wife Uzma Bibi, along with other relatives Waseem, Shafeeq and Binyameen of Chak No 566-GB into custody over suspicion.

During interrogation Uzma Bibi confessed that she had developed illicit relations with one Yaseen of Nankana Sahib, who had met her in Shahkot Bazaar about four months ago. Her husband admonished her over her illicit relations. At this she made a plan with her paramour Yaseen, who Naseer in Nankana and killed him there.

The police have formally arrested Uzma Bibi and Yaseen.

