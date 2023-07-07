Open Menu

Murder Or Accidental Death: Teenage Girl's Body Fished Out Of Indus River

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Murder or accidental death: Teenage girl's body fished out of Indus river

Body of a teenaged girl was fished out of river Indus by rescuers a few days after she went missing and police were investigating whether she died accidentally or was murdered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Body of a teenaged girl was fished out of river Indus by rescuers a few days after she went missing and police were investigating whether she died accidentally or was murdered.

Police sources said Farzana (17) and boy Sadam Hussain (20) r/o Mauza Jhuggi Wala, tahsil Jatoi, had escaped from their homes to contract marriage and were attempting to cross river Indus from Spur No. 4, Mauza Nawan Dera, Khair Pur Sadaat by a flat wooden log. However, the wooden log overturned and both went into water. The boy being a swimmer managed to reach the bank but the girl drowned.

However, Munir Hussain, the father of the girl had got a case registered with police alleging that Sadam and accomplices had kidnapped his daughter and they might have killed her after rape.

Rescue 1122 water search and rescue team sent from Alipur station and Khair Pur Sadaat police inspected the area. Police took the boy Sadam in custody for investigations.

The rescue team, on the instructions of district emergency officer, Dr. Hussain Mian, set up an incident command post at the site, and started search operation after assessing the river depth by Google earth satellite view.

They scoured 10 kilometer water area for three days using boat search, boat patrolling, and scuba diving skills and found the body Friday after nine hours long struggle. Body of the girl has been shifted to Rural Health Centre Khair Pur Sadaat for postmortem examination.

Police have registered FIR against the boy and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police Google Water Marriage Died Bank Jatoi Alipur SITE Rescue 1122 FIR Post From

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

37 seconds ago
 PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against des ..

PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against desecration of Holy Quran

1 minute ago
 German Lawmaker Fined For Verbally Abusing Fellow ..

German Lawmaker Fined For Verbally Abusing Fellow Bundestag Legislators - Report ..

38 seconds ago
 Firing at peace jirga kills four persons

Firing at peace jirga kills four persons

40 seconds ago
 Sudan paramilitaries loot and 'terrorise' town: wi ..

Sudan paramilitaries loot and 'terrorise' town: witnesses

41 seconds ago
 Youth hold keys to a brighter future: President of ..

Youth hold keys to a brighter future: President of Aladdin Project

28 minutes ago
Belarus Sent Note to Brazil Confirming Its Wish to ..

Belarus Sent Note to Brazil Confirming Its Wish to Join BRICS - Foreign Ministry

31 minutes ago
 Rallies taken out in Larkana Division to protest d ..

Rallies taken out in Larkana Division to protest desecration of Holy Quran

31 minutes ago
 DC directs ACs to review post-rain situation in th ..

DC directs ACs to review post-rain situation in their related areas

31 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Expand Military Presence Within NAT ..

Netherlands to Expand Military Presence Within NATO Mission in Iraq - Defense Mi ..

28 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Continued Implementation of Grain De ..

UN Chief Says Continued Implementation of Grain Deal Essential for Food Security

28 minutes ago
 Venezuela Mulls Appealing to International Crimina ..

Venezuela Mulls Appealing to International Criminal Court Against Trump

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan