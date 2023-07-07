(@FahadShabbir)

Body of a teenaged girl was fished out of river Indus by rescuers a few days after she went missing and police were investigating whether she died accidentally or was murdered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Body of a teenaged girl was fished out of river Indus by rescuers a few days after she went missing and police were investigating whether she died accidentally or was murdered.

Police sources said Farzana (17) and boy Sadam Hussain (20) r/o Mauza Jhuggi Wala, tahsil Jatoi, had escaped from their homes to contract marriage and were attempting to cross river Indus from Spur No. 4, Mauza Nawan Dera, Khair Pur Sadaat by a flat wooden log. However, the wooden log overturned and both went into water. The boy being a swimmer managed to reach the bank but the girl drowned.

However, Munir Hussain, the father of the girl had got a case registered with police alleging that Sadam and accomplices had kidnapped his daughter and they might have killed her after rape.

Rescue 1122 water search and rescue team sent from Alipur station and Khair Pur Sadaat police inspected the area. Police took the boy Sadam in custody for investigations.

The rescue team, on the instructions of district emergency officer, Dr. Hussain Mian, set up an incident command post at the site, and started search operation after assessing the river depth by Google earth satellite view.

They scoured 10 kilometer water area for three days using boat search, boat patrolling, and scuba diving skills and found the body Friday after nine hours long struggle. Body of the girl has been shifted to Rural Health Centre Khair Pur Sadaat for postmortem examination.

Police have registered FIR against the boy and started investigations.