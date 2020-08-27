UrduPoint.com
Murder Section Added To Lawyer Killing FIR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:41 PM

On the demand of the Faisalabad District Bar Association (DBA), the police have added murder section to the FIR [first information report] of killing of a lawyer after abduction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :On the demand of the Faisalabad District Bar Association (DBA), the police have added murder section to the FIR [first information report] of killing of a lawyer after abduction.

Secretary DBA Malik Mehmood Hussain Awan Advocate said on Thursday that senior lawyer Mian Ejaz Ahmad Advocate was abducted from Madina Town Faisalabad last week and his body was found from Sadiqabad.

He had property and litigation disputes with his relatives in Sukkur and his body had severe torture signs.

Over brutal killing of a senior lawyer, the DBA observed three-day strike and demanded the police add murder section to abduction case of Mian Ejaz Advocate and arrest his killers.

The CPO also asked the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad to issue necessary direction for bringing the alleged abductor-cum-killers from Sukkur where the police had already arrested them.

