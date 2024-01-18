Murder suspect allegedly takes own life

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The prime suspect in the murder of advocate Raheel Memon, a petrol pump owner in Hyderabad, allegedly shot himself dead on Thursday fearing arrest.

The Police spokesperson informed that the accused Rashid Mallah shot and killed the owner of the petrol pump, Advocate Raheel Memon, who was traveling in his car on the basis of enmity yesterday, and fled the scene.

The Hyderabad police intensified their efforts to arrest the accused by obtaining the CCTV footage and on Thursday evening, the Phullieli police chased the accused on a tip-off, but he escaped on his motorcycle.

According to police, after a continuous chase, the Phulieli police cordoned off the accused in the jurisdictions of Hattri police station, during which there was an exchange of fire between the accused and the police, but in the end, the accused shot himself dead with his pistol due to fear of arrest.

The spokesperson further stated that the police promptly shifted him to the hospital, where his death was confirmed, however investigation into the incident was underway.