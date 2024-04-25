Open Menu

Murder Suspect Apprehended In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Murder suspect apprehended in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Attock Khurd police have apprehended a murder suspect accused of killing his friend over a petty dispute on Thursday.

According to details, the incident unfolded after furniture dealer Amir Shahzad went missing under mysterious circumstances from his village Haji Shah on April 3, prompting his father Umer Hayat to file a missing person report.

Acting on human and digital intelligence, a team led by Sub Inspector Khanzada Sheroze detained Shahfat Akhter, a resident of Attock city and a friend of the victim.

Akhter confessed to the crime during interrogation, revealing that he had killed Amir following a heated argument and disposed of the body in the cattle shed.

Following Akhter's admission, police recovered the victim's body and transferred it to the district headquarters hospital in Attock.

A murder case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Murder Police Attock April From

Recent Stories

SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi

SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls th ..

Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake

3 hours ago
 Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

3 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

4 hours ago
 Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

4 hours ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

6 hours ago
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

18 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

18 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan