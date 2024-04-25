Murder suspect apprehended in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Attock Khurd police have apprehended a murder suspect accused of killing his friend over a petty dispute on Thursday.

According to details, the incident unfolded after furniture dealer Amir Shahzad went missing under mysterious circumstances from his village Haji Shah on April 3, prompting his father Umer Hayat to file a missing person report.

Acting on human and digital intelligence, a team led by Sub Inspector Khanzada Sheroze detained Shahfat Akhter, a resident of Attock city and a friend of the victim.

Akhter confessed to the crime during interrogation, revealing that he had killed Amir following a heated argument and disposed of the body in the cattle shed.

Following Akhter's admission, police recovered the victim's body and transferred it to the district headquarters hospital in Attock.

A murder case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

