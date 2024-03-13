Open Menu

Murder Suspect Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Murder suspect arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The police on Wednesday arrested suspect involved in murder case over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station .

According to police spokesman, the police held Saim Abbas, who along with his colleagues had opened fire and killed Noman in the mosque.

The incident happened a few days ago.

SHO said that other accused involved in the incident would also be arrested soon.

SP Rawal Town, Faisal Saleem said that arrest of such elements involved in heinous cases was important in providing justice to the family members.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Police Station Sadiqabad Mosque Family

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named offic ..

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

25 minutes ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

31 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

3 hours ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

4 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

5 hours ago
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

17 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

17 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan