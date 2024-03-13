Murder suspect arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The police on Wednesday arrested suspect involved in murder case over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station .

According to police spokesman, the police held Saim Abbas, who along with his colleagues had opened fire and killed Noman in the mosque.

The incident happened a few days ago.

SHO said that other accused involved in the incident would also be arrested soon.

SP Rawal Town, Faisal Saleem said that arrest of such elements involved in heinous cases was important in providing justice to the family members.