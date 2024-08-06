Murder suspect arrested

The Hassanabdal Police on Tuesday arrested a murder suspect who shot dead a man over a petty dispute in village Tanda

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Hassanabdal Police on Tuesday arrested a murder suspect who shot dead a man over a petty dispute in village Tanda.

The police sources said that Ehsan Ali along with his brother was going towards his house, a man identified as Shah Mir of the same village took out his pistol and shot him dead and fled away from the scene.

The police through human and digital intelligence traced the suspect and recovered the weapon utilized in the crime.

