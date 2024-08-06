Murder Suspect Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM
The Hassanabdal Police on Tuesday arrested a murder suspect who shot dead a man over a petty dispute in village Tanda
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Hassanabdal Police on Tuesday arrested a murder suspect who shot dead a man over a petty dispute in village Tanda.
The police sources said that Ehsan Ali along with his brother was going towards his house, a man identified as Shah Mir of the same village took out his pistol and shot him dead and fled away from the scene.
The police through human and digital intelligence traced the suspect and recovered the weapon utilized in the crime.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC appoints vaccination teams to vaccinate cattle2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima11 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation12 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road12 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar22 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive32 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains52 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 hours ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago