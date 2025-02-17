Open Menu

Murder Suspect Arrested After 2-hour Shootout In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A dramatic stand off in Attock ended with the arrest of a murder suspect on Sunday, following a two-hour shootout with police.

The suspect, identified as Mubashir Ali Khan, was wanted in connection with the murder of Sardar Skinadar Khan in village Langrial.

According to police sources, Mubashir had a long-standing land dispute with the victim and shot him at his home before taking shelter inside. When police arrived to arrest him, Mubashir opened fire, prompting the deployment of an elite force team.

Tear gas shells were fired at the house, and after a intense shootout, the suspect was finally overpowered and taken into custody.

However, the drama didn't end there - as police were transporting Mubashir to the station, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle attempted to intercept the police party and free the suspect.

A brief shootout ensued, during which Mubashir was injured in the leg by a bullet fired by one of his own accomplices.

He was rushed to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Pindigheb, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Police have registered separate cases against the suspect and launched a further investigation into the incident.

