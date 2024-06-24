Murder Suspect Arrested After Escaping From Police Custody
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM
The Hyderabad police have rounded up the main accused in the June 7 murder case of 25 years old Jameel Mangwano 10 days after he escaped from the custody of Husri police station
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Hyderabad police have rounded up the main accused in the June 7 murder case of 25 years old Jameel Mangwano 10 days after he escaped from the custody of Husri police station.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Monday that Muhammad Hussain Bhurgari and his uncle Shahpasand Bhurgari, had been apprehended by a joint raid of Husri and Paban police stations.
The spokesman said that the accused persons, who were booked in an FIR under sections 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), had killed Mangwano brutally.
He told that both the suspects would be produced before the concerned civil judge and judicial magistrate to obtain their physical remand.
Earlier on June 14 Hussain Bhurgari had escaped from the police custody after which SHO Husri and the police constable deployed with Bhurgari were suspended.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..
DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala
PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah
Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ
European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC
Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds dozens
Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour de France
Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchang ..
UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, hate speech
SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed
CM agricultural package to be game changer: minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Rana2 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala2 minutes ago
-
PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah2 minutes ago
-
Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ2 minutes ago
-
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC24 minutes ago
-
SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed33 minutes ago
-
CM agricultural package to be game changer: minister33 minutes ago
-
Families of LPG cylinder blast victims in Pareetabad receive compensation33 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.2 mln cheques distributed among brave Ghazi officers33 minutes ago
-
Government presents people friendly budget: Qaiser2 minutes ago
-
Senate's recommendation likely to be made part of Finance Bill: Deputy Chairman3 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns plea against Section 144 enforcement till 25th3 minutes ago