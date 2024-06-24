Open Menu

Murder Suspect Arrested After Escaping From Police Custody

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody

The Hyderabad police have rounded up the main accused in the June 7 murder case of 25 years old Jameel Mangwano 10 days after he escaped from the custody of Husri police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Hyderabad police have rounded up the main accused in the June 7 murder case of 25 years old Jameel Mangwano 10 days after he escaped from the custody of Husri police station.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Monday that Muhammad Hussain Bhurgari and his uncle Shahpasand Bhurgari, had been apprehended by a joint raid of Husri and Paban police stations.

The spokesman said that the accused persons, who were booked in an FIR under sections 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), had killed Mangwano brutally.

He told that both the suspects would be produced before the concerned civil judge and judicial magistrate to obtain their physical remand.

Earlier on June 14 Hussain Bhurgari had escaped from the police custody after which SHO Husri and the police constable deployed with Bhurgari were suspended.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Police Police Station Hyderabad June FIR From

Recent Stories

‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boos ..

‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Ha ..

DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala

2 minutes ago
 PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah

PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting ..

Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ

2 minutes ago
 European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

24 minutes ago
 Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferre ..

Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC

24 minutes ago
Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds ..

Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds dozens

24 minutes ago
 Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour ..

Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour de France

24 minutes ago
 Belt and Road International Skills Competition pro ..

Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchang ..

37 minutes ago
 UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, ..

UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, hate speech

33 minutes ago
 SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 il ..

SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed

33 minutes ago
 CM agricultural package to be game changer: minist ..

CM agricultural package to be game changer: minister

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan