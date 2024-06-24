Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody

The Hyderabad police have rounded up the main accused in the June 7 murder case of 25 years old Jameel Mangwano 10 days after he escaped from the custody of Husri police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Hyderabad police have rounded up the main accused in the June 7 murder case of 25 years old Jameel Mangwano 10 days after he escaped from the custody of Husri police station.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Monday that Muhammad Hussain Bhurgari and his uncle Shahpasand Bhurgari, had been apprehended by a joint raid of Husri and Paban police stations.

The spokesman said that the accused persons, who were booked in an FIR under sections 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), had killed Mangwano brutally.

He told that both the suspects would be produced before the concerned civil judge and judicial magistrate to obtain their physical remand.

Earlier on June 14 Hussain Bhurgari had escaped from the police custody after which SHO Husri and the police constable deployed with Bhurgari were suspended.

APP/zmb/