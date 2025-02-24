Murder Suspect Arrested In Muzaffargarh
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 11:34 PM
A lady police officer successfully apprehended a Category-A wanted suspect involved in a murder case
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A lady police officer successfully apprehended a Category-A wanted suspect involved in a murder case.
According to police sources, a team from Chowk Azam Police Station, Layyah, arrested Fayyaz Ahmed alias Fayyaza, who was wanted in connection with a murder case.
The suspect had been evading law enforcement for an extended period and was booked under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
The arrest was carried out in a well-coordinated operation led by Lady Sub-Inspector Shanze Maria, along with her police team. The successful action highlights the dedication and efficiency of the police force in bringing criminals to justice.
Further legal proceedings against the suspect are underway.
Recent Stories
IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan
Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh
Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan
Reprographic Rights Conference concludes with key recommendations for strengthen ..
Legacy Returns Home: Exhibition of Repatriated Artefacts at PNCA
DC Barkhan Abdullah takes charge of his post
Ravindra’s century steers Kiwis to victory against Bangladesh
Xposure experts: Human element vital in storytelling with AI
CAPS Ambassadors' Forum proposes enhancing P2P and B2B linkages among Pakistan, ..
ICESCO, ESRC partner to address global issues
PM lauds Azerbaijan's principled stance on Jammu & Kashmir
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan1 minute ago
-
Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan1 minute ago
-
Legacy Returns Home: Exhibition of Repatriated Artefacts at PNCA1 minute ago
-
DC Barkhan Abdullah takes charge of his post1 minute ago
-
CAPS Ambassadors' Forum proposes enhancing P2P and B2B linkages among Pakistan, Australia and South ..9 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Azerbaijan's principled stance on Jammu & Kashmir9 minutes ago
-
Dismissed patwari caught with fake revenue records in Muzaffargarh9 minutes ago
-
Construction continues on all key sites of Mohmand Dam, project to be completed in 2026-2726 minutes ago
-
CPO directs to beef up Chinese security1 hour ago
-
Vehicle-lifter gang busted, 14 motorcycles recovered1 hour ago
-
STEAM Festival inaugurated in Nawabshah1 hour ago