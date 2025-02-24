Open Menu

Murder Suspect Arrested In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 11:34 PM

Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh

A lady police officer successfully apprehended a Category-A wanted suspect involved in a murder case

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A lady police officer successfully apprehended a Category-A wanted suspect involved in a murder case.

According to police sources, a team from Chowk Azam Police Station, Layyah, arrested Fayyaz Ahmed alias Fayyaza, who was wanted in connection with a murder case.

The suspect had been evading law enforcement for an extended period and was booked under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The arrest was carried out in a well-coordinated operation led by Lady Sub-Inspector Shanze Maria, along with her police team. The successful action highlights the dedication and efficiency of the police force in bringing criminals to justice.

Further legal proceedings against the suspect are underway.

Recent Stories

IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing ..

IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..

5 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

1 minute ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh

Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan

Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan

1 minute ago
 Reprographic Rights Conference concludes with key ..

Reprographic Rights Conference concludes with key recommendations for strengthen ..

20 minutes ago
 Legacy Returns Home: Exhibition of Repatriated Art ..

Legacy Returns Home: Exhibition of Repatriated Artefacts at PNCA

1 minute ago
DC Barkhan Abdullah takes charge of his post

DC Barkhan Abdullah takes charge of his post

1 minute ago
 Ravindra’s century steers Kiwis to victory again ..

Ravindra’s century steers Kiwis to victory against Bangladesh

7 minutes ago
 Xposure experts: Human element vital in storytelli ..

Xposure experts: Human element vital in storytelling with AI

35 minutes ago
 CAPS Ambassadors' Forum proposes enhancing P2P and ..

CAPS Ambassadors' Forum proposes enhancing P2P and B2B linkages among Pakistan, ..

9 minutes ago
 ICESCO, ESRC partner to address global issues

ICESCO, ESRC partner to address global issues

50 minutes ago
 PM lauds Azerbaijan's principled stance on Jammu & ..

PM lauds Azerbaijan's principled stance on Jammu & Kashmir

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan