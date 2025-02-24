Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh

A lady police officer successfully apprehended a Category-A wanted suspect involved in a murder case

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025)

According to police sources, a team from Chowk Azam Police Station, Layyah, arrested Fayyaz Ahmed alias Fayyaza, who was wanted in connection with a murder case.

The suspect had been evading law enforcement for an extended period and was booked under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The arrest was carried out in a well-coordinated operation led by Lady Sub-Inspector Shanze Maria, along with her police team. The successful action highlights the dedication and efficiency of the police force in bringing criminals to justice.

Further legal proceedings against the suspect are underway.