Murder Suspect Arrested In Wah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:35 PM
The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case registered against him in 2021
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case registered against him in 2021.
According to a police spokesman, Amir has allegedly shot dead a man, Waseem Khan, over some old enmity and went underground.
Police on Thursday raided his hideout and arrested him.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
Provincial Minister for Sports, Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar ch ..
SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations
30 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday
Kashmiris voice concerns at UNHRC general debate on human rights violations in I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate unanimously passes National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill 20247 minutes ago
-
Hot weather likely with chance of isolated rain at various parts of country: PMD7 minutes ago
-
Customs authorities incinerate drugs, harmful substances7 minutes ago
-
Governor accuses PTI of undermining KP Security7 minutes ago
-
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila2 minutes ago
-
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio12 minutes ago
-
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday12 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with religious fervour: Minister12 minutes ago
-
Mian Parvez Aslam Group sweeps RCCI Election12 minutes ago
-
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements12 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme1 minute ago
-
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country1 minute ago