Murder Suspect Arrested In Wah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:35 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case registered against him in 2021.

According to a police spokesman, Amir has allegedly shot dead a man, Waseem Khan, over some old enmity and went underground.

Police on Thursday raided his hideout and arrested him.

