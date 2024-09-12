Murder suspect arrested in Wah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case registered against him in 2021

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case registered against him in 2021.

According to a police spokesman, Amir has allegedly shot dead a man, Waseem Khan, over some old enmity and went underground.

Police on Thursday raided his hideout and arrested him.

