Murder suspect arrested in Wah Cantt

Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect involved in the stabbing death of a man over a Rs70,000 loan dispute

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024)

According to the police, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police Station on November 20.

The suspect identified as Maqbool alias Billa, allegedly killed Gull Wazir after he failed to return the borrowed money.

Following the murder, Maqbool fled the scene and went into hiding. A police team located his hideout and successfully apprehended him, bringing him into custody.

