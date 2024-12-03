Open Menu

Murder Suspect Netted

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The police on Tuesday arrested a suspect who stabbed to death a man over a money dispute in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station.

The police spokesman said that Maqbool alias Billa had stabbed to death a man identified as Gull Wazir for not returning the loan of Rs 70,000.

The suspect managed to escape from the scene after the incident and went underground.

The police team raided at his hideout and arrested him.

