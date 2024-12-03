Murder Suspect Netted
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The police on Tuesday arrested a suspect who stabbed to death a man over a money dispute in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station.
The police spokesman said that Maqbool alias Billa had stabbed to death a man identified as Gull Wazir for not returning the loan of Rs 70,000.
The suspect managed to escape from the scene after the incident and went underground.
The police team raided at his hideout and arrested him.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Punjab visits Pirzada, condoles death of his brother47 seconds ago
-
Annual flower exhibition to open at Jillani Park on 5th50 seconds ago
-
One killed, 5 injured in road accidents53 seconds ago
-
OGDCL completes staff learning & skill development program11 minutes ago
-
Court extends physical remand of 17 accused in D-Chowk riots case11 minutes ago
-
MoHR observes PWDs Day11 minutes ago
-
KMU, WHO jointly organize seminar on Gender Equity11 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet14 minutes ago
-
NA body directs to ensure implementation of minimum salary in media houses21 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti emphasizes for ensuring transparency in development programme, initiating public interest s ..21 minutes ago
-
Govt providing opportunities to youth in IT, other Sectors: Shaza Fatima Khawaja31 minutes ago
-
Minister approves all Hajj applications submitted by Dec 3, extends deadline to Dec 1031 minutes ago