Murder Suspect Wanted Since November 2023 Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) In a major breakthrough, the New Town Police on Sunday have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a citizen over old enmity.
According to police, the suspect had been on the run since November 2023 and was considered one of the key targets in ongoing operations against heinous crimes.
Police said the arrest was made after extensive efforts, which included the use of human intelligence and other investigative resources. “The accused was apprehended in a targeted operation and is now in custody,” stated SP Rawal Division Saad Arshad.
He added that the suspect will be presented in court with solid evidence.
SP Saad Arshad emphasized that a crackdown is underway against individuals involved in heinous crimes to restore public safety and bring offenders to justice.
