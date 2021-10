(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Atta Shaheed police on Sunday arrested two suspects who allegedly killed a youth over a land dispute.

Police said that the accused Yasir and Shehzad of chak 46-SB had killed Abdul Rehman, 25, over a land dispute last month.

Further investigation was under way, said police.