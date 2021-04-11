Murdered Journalist laid to rest, colleagues demand arrest of culprits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The funeral prayers of journalist , Waseem Alam, who was killed on yesterday evening in firing incident by unknown men in local bazar was offered on Monday and later he was laid to rest at local graveyard of village Methakhel.

The funeral was attended by a large number of people of all walks of life including Journalists, civil society members, politicainsand police officials.

Later , Karak Press Club President , Kahkid Khattak chaired a meeting of local journalits to strongly condemned the incident and demanded o that culprits involved in the murder of journalits should be arrested soon.

He demanded that martyred package be given to the family of slain journalist, besides special financial package two minor daughters of Waseem Alam.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Karak, Tariq Habib Khan has assigned the task to SHO City to arrest culprits involved in the murder.

He said that full protection would be given to journalists working in the field.