UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murdered Journalist Laid To Rest, Colleagues Demand Arrest Of Culprits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Murdered Journalist laid to rest, colleagues demand arrest of culprits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The funeral prayers of journalist , Waseem Alam, who was killed on yesterday evening in firing incident by unknown men in local bazar was offered on Monday and later he was laid to rest at local graveyard of village Methakhel.

The funeral was attended by a large number of people of all walks of life including Journalists, civil society members, politicainsand police officials.

Later , Karak Press Club President , Kahkid Khattak chaired a meeting of local journalits to strongly condemned the incident and demanded o that culprits involved in the murder of journalits should be arrested soon.

He demanded that martyred package be given to the family of slain journalist, besides special financial package two minor daughters of Waseem Alam.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Karak, Tariq Habib Khan has assigned the task to SHO City to arrest culprits involved in the murder.

He said that full protection would be given to journalists working in the field.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Civil Society Karak Family All

Recent Stories

UAE President pardons 439 prisoners ahead of Ramad ..

18 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on centen ..

33 minutes ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

33 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, 337 death ..

48 minutes ago

48 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber members&#039; exports up by nearly 2 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.