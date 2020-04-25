The body of a minor boy, Abdul Rahim, was found in a local canal near Daska after a week of his murder

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The body of a minor boy, Abdul Rahim, was found in a local canal near Daska after a week of his murder.

Two men -- Zafarullah and Mattiullah -- had allegedly killed a family's four persons including trader Muhammad Saeed, his wife Sidra Bibi and their two minor sons, Ahmed (12) and Abdul Rahim (10), over a money dispute in Daska city.

The alleged killers had thrown the bodies of children in a local canal, and one them was fished out on Saturday.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz said both the alleged killers had been arrested and further investigation was under way.