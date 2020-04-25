UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murdered Minor Boy's Body Found In Canal At Sialkot

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:09 PM

Murdered minor boy's body found in canal at Sialkot

The body of a minor boy, Abdul Rahim, was found in a local canal near Daska after a week of his murder

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The body of a minor boy, Abdul Rahim, was found in a local canal near Daska after a week of his murder.

Two men -- Zafarullah and Mattiullah -- had allegedly killed a family's four persons including trader Muhammad Saeed, his wife Sidra Bibi and their two minor sons, Ahmed (12) and Abdul Rahim (10), over a money dispute in Daska city.

The alleged killers had thrown the bodies of children in a local canal, and one them was fished out on Saturday.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz said both the alleged killers had been arrested and further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Murder Police Wife Daska Money Family

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,966 new coronavirus cases

25 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s COVID-19 death toll up to 22,902

40 minutes ago

Chief Minster imposes ban on Iftaar parties

1 minute ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

1 minute ago

CDA asked to revise building byelaws in light of C ..

1 minute ago

Demand to open Industries Supply Chain to be place ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.