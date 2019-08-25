Murdered, rapist of minor girls shifted to jail on judicial remand

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::The rapist and murderer of minor girl Kashaf who has rejected the allegation of murder and rape before the court, was shifted to district Jail Abbottabad on judicial remand.

According to the details, after completion of two days physical remand the accused Siraj alias Shani was presented before the court where he rejected the allegations of murder and rape of minor girl Kashaf.

The court ordered to shift the accused to the jail on judicial remand, earlier the accused Siraj confessed his crime during the police investigation for murdered and rape in the village Akreela Abbottabad.

On August 18, the residents have found the dead body of a minor girl at Akreela village in the area of Nawanshahr police station and the family of the ill-fated girl registered an FIR No.

496 of murder and rap under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

After postmortem of the 7 years old girl Kashaf it was confirmed that she was raped before killing then police have added the 376 PPC and owing to the teenage under Child Protection Act (CPA) 53 CPA.

The police investigation team got the call records of the suspects and sent the DNA sample of suspect Siraj son of Rasm to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) while other suspects were released on bail.

The accused Siraj during the investigation confessed before the team that he has committed the crime, raped Kashaf and then killed her.