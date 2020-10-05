Murderer accused of killing four family member sent jail on judicial remand

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The investigation team Monday produced the accused of the murder of four family members murder Sardar Shahzad after completion of eight days physical remand before the Judicial Magistrate Ghazi.

The accused Sardar Shahzad refused the murder charges and sent to Haripur Central Jail on the orders of Judicial Magistrate Ghazi Ghazi Amjadullah while Inspector General (IG) Police KPK handed over the murder investigation to Crime Branch Peshawar.

Sardar Shahzad was nominated in FIR for killing his four family members by his brother-in-law Muhammad Ilyas where he allegedly killed his wife two children and niece of wife, later he was arrested by after confirmation of murder through a postmortem report.

The suspected death of four people by an electrical short circuit in Wapda Colony Ghazi a month ago initially declared accidental and the deceased were buried in their native village.

On 13th of September Judicial Magistrate Ghanzi ordered for the exhumation of four person's body and postpartum on the request of Muhammad Ilyas father of 14 years old girl Horia who along with three others including Nageena Shahzad, Hamdan and Ayan lost their lives in a suspicious fire caused by the electricity short circuit at Wapda Colony Sobra city Ghazi requested Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge Ghazi for body exhumation.

It was also disclosed in the postmortem report that all four people of the family were tortured before death and then killed, the report confirmed the assassination of the mother, two children and a guest girl.

Muhammad Ilyas father of 14 years old girl Horia nominated his brother in law Sardar Shahzad and other unidentified people for the murder of his daughter and three others. The cause of murder is yet to discover.