UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murderer Accused Of Killing Four Family Member Sent Jail On Judicial Remand

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Murderer accused of killing four family member sent jail on judicial remand

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The investigation team Monday produced the accused of the murder of four family members murder Sardar Shahzad after completion of eight days physical remand before the Judicial Magistrate Ghazi.

The accused Sardar Shahzad refused the murder charges and sent to Haripur Central Jail on the orders of Judicial Magistrate Ghazi Ghazi Amjadullah while Inspector General (IG) Police KPK handed over the murder investigation to Crime Branch Peshawar.

Sardar Shahzad was nominated in FIR for killing his four family members by his brother-in-law Muhammad Ilyas where he allegedly killed his wife two children and niece of wife, later he was arrested by after confirmation of murder through a postmortem report.

The suspected death of four people by an electrical short circuit in Wapda Colony Ghazi a month ago initially declared accidental and the deceased were buried in their native village.

On 13th of September Judicial Magistrate Ghanzi ordered for the exhumation of four person's body and postpartum on the request of Muhammad Ilyas father of 14 years old girl Horia who along with three others including Nageena Shahzad, Hamdan and Ayan lost their lives in a suspicious fire caused by the electricity short circuit at Wapda Colony Sobra city Ghazi requested Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge Ghazi for body exhumation.

It was also disclosed in the postmortem report that all four people of the family were tortured before death and then killed, the report confirmed the assassination of the mother, two children and a guest girl.

Muhammad Ilyas father of 14 years old girl Horia nominated his brother in law Sardar Shahzad and other unidentified people for the murder of his daughter and three others. The cause of murder is yet to discover.

Related Topics

Murder Peshawar Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Unidentified People Police Electricity Jail Wife Ghanzi Ayan Haripur Ghazi September FIR Family All

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 October 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Houthi missile lands in Saudi border village

13 hours ago

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational ..

13 hours ago

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

14 hours ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.