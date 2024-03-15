Murderer among two absconders held, illegal weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Dera police on Friday claimed to have arrested two absconders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession here in the limits of Paroa police station.

According to a police spokesman, the district police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood, were making all out efforts to end all types of crime.

In continuation of actions against criminal elements, a team of Paroa Police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with Station House Officer (SHO) Sibtain Hussain traced a murder case and arrested absconder Mehboob son of Ahmad, a resident of Sarra-Gara recovering a 12-bore gun along with the cartridge.

In another action, the same police arrested an accused of a physical abuse case named Rizwan son of Nemat Ullah.

