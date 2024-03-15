Murderer Among Two Absconders Held, Illegal Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Dera police on Friday claimed to have arrested two absconders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession here in the limits of Paroa police station.
According to a police spokesman, the district police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood, were making all out efforts to end all types of crime.
In continuation of actions against criminal elements, a team of Paroa Police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with Station House Officer (SHO) Sibtain Hussain traced a murder case and arrested absconder Mehboob son of Ahmad, a resident of Sarra-Gara recovering a 12-bore gun along with the cartridge.
In another action, the same police arrested an accused of a physical abuse case named Rizwan son of Nemat Ullah.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi secure bail in cipher case
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTO directs CTP officers to make all-out efforts to regulate traffic on city roads4 minutes ago
-
Lady constables deputed in shopping areas4 minutes ago
-
Expert underline health benefits of balanced diet, physical activities during Ramazan14 minutes ago
-
SFA cracks down against adulterated milk sellers14 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 16 lawbreakers23 minutes ago
-
CTD conducted search & combing operation in PS Shahzad Town limits23 minutes ago
-
District police conducts counter-terrorism mock rehearsal in Mardan24 minutes ago
-
National Lobbying delegation calls on Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly24 minutes ago
-
KP government releases funds for Ramazan package24 minutes ago
-
GCWU Sialkot inaugurates TEDx Talk event34 minutes ago
-
President visits mausoleum of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh43 minutes ago